Il Centro Carter invitato al Parlamento colombiano

epa10963615 The Carter Center's senior advisor for Latin America, Jennie Lincoln (C), meets with the president of the National Electoral Council (CNE), Elvis Eduardo Hidrobo Amoroso (R), at the main headquarters of the National Electoral Council (CNE), in Caracas, Venezuela 07 November 2023. The National Electoral Council (CNE) of Venezuela said this 07 November that it is open to international observation in electoral processes, but without "interference", during a meeting with representatives of the Carter Center, who have been in Caracas since Thursday to evaluate a possible visit of a technical mission for the 2024 presidential elections. EPA/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ