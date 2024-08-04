'Il capo del Centcom Michel Kurilla è in Medio Oriente'
NEW YORK, 03 AGO - Il capo dell Centro di Comando americano (Centcom), il generale Michael Kurilla, è arrivato in Medio Oriente mentre continuano i preparativi per un possibile attacco a Israele da parte dell'Iran. Lo riporta Axios citando alcune fonti.
