Il cane portoghese Bobi perde il titolo di più vecchio del mondo

epa10625867 Leonel Costa plays with Bobi, world's oldest dog ever, during birthday party after turning 31, in rural village of Conqueiros, Leiria, central Portugal, 13 May 2023. Bobi, a purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo born in 1992 was declared by Guinness World Records as the world's oldest dog ever two months ago. Bobi's owner kept him in secret as a child after his parents said they could not keep the litter of new pups and he attributes his longevity to a diet of human food. EPA/PAULO CUNHA