Il Brasile tra alluvioni e una nuova ondata di calore

epa10409445 An aerial picture taken with a drone shows thousands of people as they enjoy the Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 16 January 2023. The beaches in Rio have a forecast of abundant sun and heat on 16 January, with an expected maximum of 37 degree celcius and a thermal sensation of 46 degree celcius. On 15 January, the city had a maximum of 40.3 degree celcius in the early afternoon. EPA/Antonio Lacerda