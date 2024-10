Il Brasile delimita sette nuove terre indigene

epa11678952 Indigenous people hold their demarcation documents after the signing ceremony for the decree demarcating new lands, in front of the Ministry of Justice, in Brasilia, Brazil, 23 October 2024. The Brazilian Government signed a directive to delimit seven new indigenous lands of the Guarani in the industrialized state of Sao Paulo, which together add up to an area of nearly 20,000 hectares. The demarcated indigenous territories are: Jaragua, Peguaoty, Djaiko-aty, Amba Pora, Pindoty-Araca Mirim, Tapy'i-Rio Branquinho and Guaviraty, according to an Executive document to which EFE had access. EPA/ANDRE BORGES