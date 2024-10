Il Brasile aumenta i dazi sull'import di acciaio e ferro

epa10962734 The vice president of Brazil, Geraldo Alckmin, speaks during the opening of the sixth edition of the 'Brazil Investment Forum' (BIF), at the Itamaray Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, 07 November 2023. Brazilian President, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, inaugurated the BIF investment forum and encouraged national and foreign businessmen to bet on the country as a pole for the new 'revolution' of the green economy. EPA/Andre Borges