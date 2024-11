Il bilancio dei morti per l'alluvione sale a oltre 200

epa11695648 People affected by floods in Valencia's La Torre neighborhood clean their homes, in Valencia, 01 November 2024. More than 150 people have died in Valencia and neighboring provinces after floods caused by a DANA (high-altitude isolated depression) weather phenomenon hit the east of the country. According to Spain's national weather agency (AEMET), on 29 October 2024 Valencia received a year's worth of rain, causing flash floods that destroyed homes and swept away vehicles. EPA/ANA ESCOBAR