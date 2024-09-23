Il biglietto dell'attentatore di Trump, 'finite il lavoro'
epa11610533 Former President Donald Trump's motorcade is heading the West Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, USA, 17 September 2024. According to the FBI, they are following an investigation of what appears to be an attempted assassination of US former President Donald Trump on last 15 September. Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said the US Secret Service agents found Ryan Wesley Routh, identified as the suspect who was arrested after allegedly pointing a rifle with a scope into the club as Trump was on the course. EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH
NEW YORK, 23 SET - Ryan Routh, l'uomo che voleva uccidere Donald Trump al suo campo da golf di West Palm Beach, in un biglietto lasciato alcuni mesi prima aveva esortato altri a "finire il lavoro" e offerto 150.000 dollari di ricompensa a chiunque avesse ucciso il candidato repubblicano. Lo riportano i media americani.
