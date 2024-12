Il Belgio primo Paese a assicurare un contratto alle prostitute

epa08628786 A sex worker with a face mask reading 'opens the brothels' as members of sex workers' organizations participate in a protest to demand an end to the prohibition to work due to the coronavirus crisis, at the State Parliament in Duesseldorf, Germany, 27 August 2020. Despite coronavirus restrictions easing for other industries, brothels remain closed throughout Germany. While neighbouring countries such as Switzerland, Belgium, Austria, the Czech Republic and the Netherlands have already generally allowed sex work again, local politics offers no prospects for the reopening of brothels and thus deprives the majority of prostitutes of their jobs. EPA/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL