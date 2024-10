Idf, un tank sotto tiro è finito contro postazione Unifil

epa10681922 A soldier of the UN peacekeeping mission, United Nations Interim Force In Lebanon (UNIFIL) keeps watches in front of an Israeli Merkava tank during an anti-Israeli demonstration called by Jemaah Islamiyah (Islamic Group) on the border strip with Israel in the Kfar Chouba area, Southern Lebanon, 09 June 2023. Israeli soldiers fired tear gas to disperse the demonstrators who threw stones at the troops on the Lebanese-Israeli border. Tensions at the border began after Israeli caterpillars tried to dig trenches in an area that Lebanon considers to be Lebanese soil. EPA/WAEL HAMZEH