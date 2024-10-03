Idf, ucciso mesi fa il capo del governo di Hamas a Gaza

epa11638030 (FILE) - An aerial view of people gathering near the destroyed Al-Aklouk Tower following Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City, 08 October 2023 (reissued 02 October 2024). Upcoming 07 October 2024, marks one year since the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, killing 1,200, and one year since Israel began its war on Gaza, killing more than 41,000 and destroying the Palestinian enclave. On 07 October 2023, armed Palestinian groups led by Hamas launched a deadly assault on Israel, with rocket launches and thousands of militants breaching the Gaza-Israel security barrier to attack Israeli communities and military bases near Gaza and central Israel and taking dozens of hostages. Israel, then, officially declared a state of war against Hamas, setting the stage for a major military response in the strip. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER