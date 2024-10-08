Idf, uccisi 3 membri di Hamas che parteciparono ad attacco 7/10

epa11072377 (FILE) - epa10924245 An Israeli officer walks on the ground of the Super Nova Festival which was attacked by Hamas on 07 October, in Re'im, Israel, 17 October 2023, .(Issued 12 January 2024). Upcoming 14 January 2024 will mark the one-hundredth day since Hamas' attack on Israel. More than 23,600 Palestinians and at least 1,300 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/MANUEL DE ALMEIDA