Idf, uccisi 200 terroristi a Rafah negli ultimi giorni
epa11464376 Image taken 03 July 2024 and released 07 July 2024 showing Israeli army vehicles transporting a group of soldiers and journalists inside the southern Gaza Strip. The Israeli military invited reporters for a tour of Rafah, where the military has been operating since May 6. EPA/Ohad Zwigenberg / POOL
AA
TEL AVIV, 04 SET - Nell'ultima settimana più di 200 terroristi sono stati eliminati dall'esercito israeliano nell'area di Tel al Sultan a Rafah, nel sud di Gaza, sulla base di precise informazioni di intelligence. Lo riferisce l'Idf affermando che interi arsenali sono stati trovati dentro strutture civili.
