Idf,'trovate borse con simbolo Unrwa piene di esplosivo a Rafah'

epa11478334 A Palestinian boy stands near the rubble of a damaged UNRWA school following an Israeli air strike in Al Nuseirat refugee camp, central Gaza Strip, 14 July 2024. At least 12 people were killed following an Israeli air strike in the camp, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. The Israeli military stated on 14 July, that the Israeli Air Force (IAF) struck the area of UNRWA's Abu Oraiban School School building in Nuseirat, claiming that the location served as a 'hideout and operational infrastructure' to direct and carry attacks against Israeli troops operating in the Gaza Strip. More than 38,000 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER