Idf, se i negoziati falliscono, riprendiamo i combattimenti

epa12430672 A photo taken while embedded with the Israeli Army and a plume of smoke rising above Gaza City during an Israeli strike in Gaza City, 03 October 2025 (issued 04 October 2025). Israel's military said on 04 October to advance readiness for the implementation of the first phase of the Trump plan for the release of the hostages while the same time make the safety of IDF troops a top priority and allocate all IDF capabilities to the Southern Command to ensure the protection of the troops. EPA/JACK GUEZ / POOL --PHOTO TAKEN DURING A CONTROLLED TOUR AND SUBSEQUENTLY EDITED UNDER THE SUPERVISION OF THE ISRAELI MILITARY--
(ANSA-AFP) - GERUSALEMME, 05 OTT - Il capo di Stato Maggiore dell'esercito israeliano Eyal Zamir ha affermato che i combattimenti nella Striscia di Gaza proseguiranno in caso di fallimento dei negoziati in corso per porre fine alla guerra. "Non c'è un cessate il fuoco, ma un cambiamento nella situazione operativa: la politica sta utilizzando i mezzi e i successi ottenuti sul campo per tradurli in vantaggi diplomatici. Se questo sforzo fallirà, riprenderemo i combattimenti", ha detto Zamir durante una visita alle truppe nella Striscia di Gaza. (ANSA-AFP).

