Idf, restrizioni di sicurezza ai civili a Tel Aviv
epa11634327 Israeli artillery shells hit areas near villages in southern Lebanon along the border with Israel, as seen from the Upper Galilee, northern Israel, 30 September 2024. Israel's military stated that it has been 'strengthening defense' along the contact line in the country's northern border as it was preparing for the 'next phases of combat'. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said they 'will continue to strike, harm, and degrade' Hezbollah's military in Lebanon. EPA/ATEF SAFADI
AA
TEL AVIV, 01 OTT - Il Comando del fronte interno dell'Idf ha imposto nuove restrizioni ai civili nel nord e nel centro di Israele, tra cui Tel Aviv, Gerusalemme, la regione di Sharon, l'area del Carmelo, Wadi Ara e la Cisgiordania settentrionale, dopo che questa mattina Hezbollah ha lanciato razzi verso il centro del Paese e in vista delle imminenti festività del Capodanno ebraico.
