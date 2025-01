Idf, raid contro Houthi in risposta a missili su Israele

epa11784831 Firefighters extinguish the fire after Israeli airstrikes targeted a power station in Sana'a, Yemen, 19 December 2024. Israeli airstrikes have targeted several sites in the Houthis-controlled Yemeni cities of Sana'a and Hodeidah, resulting in the deaths of at least nine people, shortly after the Houthis launched a missile attack on Israel, according to Houthis-run media. Israel's military said they conducted 'precise strikes on Houthi military targets in Yemen including ports and energy infrastructure in Sana'a'. EPA/YAHYA ARHAB