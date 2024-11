Idf, 'raffica di razzi su Haifa, colpita una sinagoga'

epa11715117 Israeli firefighters work to extinguish a fire after rockets fired from Lebanon hit the city of Kiryat Ata, Haifa District, northern Israel, 11 November 2024. The Israeli military stated that around 90 projectiles crossed from Lebanon into northern Israel, on 11 November, adding that most of them were intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome air defense system. According to the Magen David Adom (MDA), Israel's national emergency services, two people injured in the rocket hit in Kiryat Ata have been evacuated to Rambam hospital. EPA/GIL NECHUSHTAN ISRAEL OUT