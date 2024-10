Idf ordina l'evacuazione di due quartieri a sud di Beirut

epa11645278 A billboard featuring a photo of late Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in the town of Jiyeh, some 23km south of Beirut, Lebanon, 06 October 2024. According to the Lebanese Health Ministry, at least two people were killed and 18 injured in an Israeli airstrike on Jiyeh on the night of 05 October 2024. Lebanese Minister of Health, Firas Abiad, announced on 05 October, that more than 2,000 people have been killed and more than 9,600 others have been injured in Lebanon since the beginning of the Hezbollah-Israeli conflict. EPA/STRINGER