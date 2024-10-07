Idf, numerosi proiettili dal Libano verso centro Israele
epa11239767 A view of lit candles and tributes to the victims of the 07 October 2023 attacks during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's government and to demand the release of the Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, in Tel Aviv, Israel, 23 March 2024. According to the Israeli military, 134 Israelis, who were abducted and taken to the Gaza Strip during the 07 October 2023 attacks by Hamas, remain in captivity. Rallies in Israel have been critical of the government as they demand an immediate release of all the hostages. EPA/ATEF SAFADI
TEL AVIV, 07 OTT - Due enormi boati si sono sentiti nel centro di Tel Aviv questa sera subito dopo le sirene d'allarme. Subito dopo l'Idf ha reso noto che numerosi proiettili sono stati lanciati dal Libano sul centro di Israele. Almeno cinque bombe, è stato riferito in seguito, sono state lanciate dal Libano verso il centro di Israele, alcune sono state intercettate mentre altre sono cadute ed esplose in aree aperte.
