Idf, numerosi proiettili dal Libano verso centro Israele

epa11239767 A view of lit candles and tributes to the victims of the 07 October 2023 attacks during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's government and to demand the release of the Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, in Tel Aviv, Israel, 23 March 2024. According to the Israeli military, 134 Israelis, who were abducted and taken to the Gaza Strip during the 07 October 2023 attacks by Hamas, remain in captivity. Rallies in Israel have been critical of the government as they demand an immediate release of all the hostages. EPA/ATEF SAFADI