Idf, nella notte attacco a sede Unrwa a Gaza City

epa11392922 The destroyed UNRWA school following an Israeli air strike in Al Nusairat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, 06 June 2024. According to the Palestinian News Agency Wafa, at least 32 people were killed and dozens others were injured on early 06 June following an Israeli strike on a UNRWA school sheltering displaced Palestinians, located in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza strip. The Israeli army said that it had "conducted a precise strike on a Hamas compound", whose members were " embedded in the UNRWA school". More than 36,000 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER