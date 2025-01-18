Idf, 'intercettato un missile lanciato dallo Yemen'
epa11828137 Armed tribesmen ride vehicles with machine guns during an anti-USA and anti-Israel gathering mobilizing more Houthi fighters, on the outskirts of Sana'a, Yemen, 16 January 2025. Yemen's Houthis have been recruiting more fighters as part of a mobilization campaign for a possible confrontation with the United States and Israel amid an escalation of Houthi missile-drone attacks on Israel and shipping lanes in the seas around Yemen in retaliation for Israel's military operation in Gaza. EPA/YAHYA ARHAB
AA
ROMA, 18 GEN - L'Aeronautica militare israeliana ha intercettato questa mattina un missile lanciato dallo Yemen dopo che le sirene d'allarme erano risuonate in diverse aree del Paese, incluso nel centro di Tel Aviv: lo ha reso noto su Telegram l'esercito (Idf).
