Idf, 'intercettato un missile lanciato dallo Yemen'

epa11828137 Armed tribesmen ride vehicles with machine guns during an anti-USA and anti-Israel gathering mobilizing more Houthi fighters, on the outskirts of Sana'a, Yemen, 16 January 2025. Yemen's Houthis have been recruiting more fighters as part of a mobilization campaign for a possible confrontation with the United States and Israel amid an escalation of Houthi missile-drone attacks on Israel and shipping lanes in the seas around Yemen in retaliation for Israel's military operation in Gaza. EPA/YAHYA ARHAB