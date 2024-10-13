Idf, 'ieri notte 40 razzi dal Libano in territorio israeliano'

epa10562628 Israeli Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, as seen from the central Gaza City, 07 April 2023. The Israeli military launched airstrikes in the Gaza Strip amid tension arising from an incident at the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, during which Israeli security forces confronted Palestinian worshipers gathered for Ramadan prayer services. According to the Israeli military, some 34 rockets were fired from Lebanon in the wake of the incident at Al-Aqsa mosque. According to statemets from an official from the organization Hamas, the rocket attacks coincided with Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh's visit to Lebanon. The Israeli military retaliated with airstrikes in Gaza, targeting sites allegedly affiliated with Hamas, the organization that controls the Gaza Strip. Hamas denies responsibility for the rocket fire from Lebanon. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER