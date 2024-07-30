'Idf, i corpi di alcuni ostaggi non saranno mai ritrovati'
epa11284216 The faces of hostages at an empty Seder table paying homage to Israeli hostages in Gaza sits along Whitehall in London, Britain, 17 April 2024. Some one hundred and thirty three empty chairs sat at the Seder table during Jewish Passover to remember the Israeli hostages taken by Hamas. More than 33,800 Palestinians and over 1,450 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/ANDY RAIN
TEL AVIV, 30 LUG - Dopo le recenti operazioni di recupero, le Forze di difesa israeliane sono arrivate a comprendere che esiste la possibilità che i corpi di alcuni ostaggi rapiti da Hamas il 7 ottobre non vengano mai più ritrovati. Lo ha appreso il Times of Israel. La valutazione arriva mentre 111 dei 215 ostaggi rimangono a Gaza ormai da quasi 300 giorni, compresi i corpi di 39 morti confermati dall'Idf.
