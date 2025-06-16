Giornale di Brescia
Italia e Estero

Idf, i caccia stanno lanciando un nuovo attacco in Iran centrale

epa11278042 An Israeli F35 fighter jet takes off from an undisclosed location in central Israel, 14 April 2024. According to the IDF, Israelâ€™s defense systems, as well as Israelâ€™s allies in the region, intercepted 99 percent of more than â€œ300 threats of various typesâ€, including drones, cruise and surface-to-surface missiles, launched from Iran against Israel overnight. EPA/ABIR SULTAN
TEL AVIV, 16 GIU - L'aeronautica militare israeliana sta lanciando una nuova ondata di attacchi aerei nell'Iran centrale, ha dichiarato ai media un ufficiale dell'esercito. In seguito l'Idf fornirà i dettagli.

TEL AVIV

  3. Ricarica la pagina se necessario