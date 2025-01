Idf, 'Hamas ha organizzato uno spettacolo cinico'

epa11851212 (L-R) Israeli hostages Naama Levy, Liri Albag, Daniella Gilboa and Karina Ariev stand on a stage before being delivered to the representative of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) by Hamas militants, as they are released from the Gaza Strip, in Gaza City, 25 January 2025. The four Israeli hostage soldiers Liri Albag, Naama Levy, Karina Ariev, and Daniella Gilboa, were taken hostage from an intelligence outpost near the Israeli Gaza border during the Hamas-led attack on 07 October 2023. Israel and Hamas implemented the first phase of a hostage release and ceasefire deal on 19 January 2025. EPA/STRINGER