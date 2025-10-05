Idf, evacuati 900mila palestinesi, Gaza City quasi vuota

epa12430671 A photo taken while embedded with the Israeli Army and cleared by Israeli military censors shows Israeli army tanks and armoured personnel carriers stationed amid damaged buildings in the vicinity of the Jordanian Field Hospital in Gaza City, 03 October 2025 (issued 04 October 2025). Israel's military said on 04 October to advance readiness for the implementation of the first phase of the Trump plan for the release of the hostages while the same time make the safety of IDF troops a top priority and allocate all IDF capabilities to the Southern Command to ensure the protection of the troops. EPA/JACK GUEZ / POOL --PHOTO TAKEN DURING A CONTROLLED TOUR AND SUBSEQUENTLY EDITED UNDER THE SUPERVISION OF THE ISRAELI MILITARY--