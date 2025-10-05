Idf, evacuati 900mila palestinesi, Gaza City quasi vuota
epa12430671 A photo taken while embedded with the Israeli Army and cleared by Israeli military censors shows Israeli army tanks and armoured personnel carriers stationed amid damaged buildings in the vicinity of the Jordanian Field Hospital in Gaza City, 03 October 2025 (issued 04 October 2025). Israel's military said on 04 October to advance readiness for the implementation of the first phase of the Trump plan for the release of the hostages while the same time make the safety of IDF troops a top priority and allocate all IDF capabilities to the Southern Command to ensure the protection of the troops. EPA/JACK GUEZ / POOL --PHOTO TAKEN DURING A CONTROLLED TOUR AND SUBSEQUENTLY EDITED UNDER THE SUPERVISION OF THE ISRAELI MILITARY--
ROMA, 05 OTT - Secondo nuove stime dell'Idf, Gaza City si è quasi completamente svuotata dei palestinesi. Lo riporta The Times of Israel. Secondo le stime dell'esercito, circa 900mila del milione di palestinesi che risiedevano a Gaza City prima della grande offensiva dell'Idf sono stati evacuati a sud della Striscia. Il mese scorso ai civili è stato ordinato di evacuare tutte le aree di Gaza City e di dirigersi verso una zona umanitaria designata da Israele. Secondo i dati israeliani il tasso di abbandono dell'area da parte dei palestinesi è aumentato nelle ultime settimane, con l'avanzata dell'Idf verso Gaza City.
