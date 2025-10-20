Idf, consegnata alla Croce Rossa la salma dell'ostaggio
epa12460746 Red Cross workers arrive at the site where members of the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas movement, are searching for the bodies of Israeli hostages in an area in Hamad City, Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, 17 October 2025. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD
AA
GERUSALEMME, 20 OTT - L'esercito israeliano afferma che la Croce Rossa ha ricevuto la bara con la salma dell'ostaggio di cui Hamas ha annunciato per oggi la restituzione a Israele.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Iscriviti al canale WhatsApp del GdB e resta aggiornato
Argomenti