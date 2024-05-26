Idf conferma raid su Rafah, 'verifichiamo i dettagli'

epa11367089 Smoke rises after an Israeli airstrike in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, 24 May 2024. The International Court of Justice (ICJ) on 24 May ordered Israel to halt its military operation in Rafah, to open the Rafah border crossing with Egypt to allow for the entry of humanitarian aid, to allow access to Gaza for investigators, and to report to the court within one month on its progress. More than 35,000 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD