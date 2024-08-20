Idf, colpito un centro di comando Hamas in scuola a Gaza
epa11551450 The destroyed apartment building in which Joumana Abu Al Qumsan and her twins Asil and Aysar were killed, in Al Qastal city in the east of Deir Al Balah, central Gaza Strip, 16 August 2024. Joumana and her three-day-old twins were killied in an Israeli air strike August 13, while her husband was out of the building to register their births. More than 40,000 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER
AA
ROMA, 20 AGO - L'Aeronautica militare israeliana ha lanciato questa mattina un attacco contro "terroristi che operavano all'interno di un centro di comando e controllo di Hamas" nascosto all'interno del complesso scolastico 'Mustafa Khaft' a Gaza City: lo ha reso noto l'esercito (Idf) su Telegram. "I terroristi di Hamas hanno utilizzato il centro di comando e controllo per pianificare ed eseguire attacchi contro le truppe dell'Idf e lo Stato di Israele", prosegue il comunicato.
