Idf, colpito un centro di comando Hamas in scuola a Gaza

epa11551450 The destroyed apartment building in which Joumana Abu Al Qumsan and her twins Asil and Aysar were killed, in Al Qastal city in the east of Deir Al Balah, central Gaza Strip, 16 August 2024. Joumana and her three-day-old twins were killied in an Israeli air strike August 13, while her husband was out of the building to register their births. More than 40,000 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER