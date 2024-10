Idf, 'colpito un centro di comando di Hezbollah a Beirut'

epa11669007 Smoke billows after an Israeli air strike on Dahieh, a southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, 19 October 2024. The Israeli army said the airstrikes were targeting Hezbollah weapons storage facilities. According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, more than 2,400 people have been killed and over 11,200 others have been injured in Lebanon since the start of recent escalations of hostilities. EPA/STRINGER