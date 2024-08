Idf colpisce il sud Libano, raid di Hezbollah in Galilea

epa11552692 Firefighters deployed to douse a fire that broke out due to projectiles fired from southern Lebanon, in Ayelet HaShahar, Upper Galilee, northern Israel, 17 August 2024. The Israeli army reported that approximately 55 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon, some of which fell in open areas. No injuries were reported. At least 10 people were killed in an overnight Israeli strike in Nabatieh, southern Lebanon, the Lebanese Health Ministry reported on 17 August. EPA/ATEF SAFADI