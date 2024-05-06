Idf chiede a popolazione Rafah di cominciare a spostarsi
epa11312274 Israeli soldiers with military vehicles gather at a position on the southern Israeli border with the Gaza Strip, near the Palestinian city of Rafah, 01 May 2024. More than 34,300 Palestinians and over 1,455 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/ATEF SAFADI

TEL AVIV, 06 MAG - L'esercito israeliano ha cominciato a chiedere ai palestinesi di evacuare i quartieri orientali di Rafah, quelli al confine israeliano, in vista di una possibile offensiva pianificata nell'area meridionale della Striscia di Gaza. Lo ha fatto sapere l'esercito stesso. I civili sono stati invitati a spostarsi in una zona umanitaria ampliata nelle aree di al-Mawasi e Khan Younis.
