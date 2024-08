Idf, attacco dal Libano, feriti ufficiale e soldato nel nord

epa03790817 Israeli infinity soldiers from the elite Brigade of Golani , marching during a military training next to the Israeli-Syrian border, in the Golan Heights, 17 July 2013. During the routine patrol soldiers observed two figures at an unmanned Israel Defence Force post late 16th July. It has been reported in the Israei media that they were likely two armed Syrians with rebel forces. Upon being spotted the Israelis were fired at, believed to be from Syrian soil. Although it is understood the Assad forces were targeting the rebels. EPA/ATEF SAFADI