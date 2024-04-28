Idf approva i nuovi piani di guerra in vista di Rafah
epa11303565 Palestinians walk next to a sewage spill near tents for internally displaced people at a temporary camp in Rafah camp, southern Gaza Strip, 26 April 2024. Since 07 October 2023, up to 1.7 million people, or more than 75 percent of the population, have been displaced throughout the Gaza Strip, some more than once, in search of safety, according to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), which added that the Palestinian enclave is 'on the brink of famine', with 1.1 million people (half of its population) 'experiencing catastrophic food insecurity' due to the conflict and restrictions on humanitarian access. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD
AA
TEL AVIV, 28 APR - Il capo di stato maggiore Herzi Halevi ha approvato "i nuovi piani" per la continuazione della guerra a Gaza, in previsione anche della imminente operazione di terra a Rafah. Lo ha fatto sapere lo stesso esercito. Alla riunione era presente anche il comandante del Fronte sud dell'Idf, il generale Yaron Finkelman.
