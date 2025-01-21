Idf, 'a Gaza abbiamo ucciso 20.000 miliziani di Hamas'
epa11839854 Palestinians inspect destroyed buildings in Rafah refugee camp, southern Gaza Strip, 20 January 2025, amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Israel and Hamas agreed on a hostage release deal and a Gaza ceasefire to be implemented on 19 January 2025. More than 46,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, since Israel launched a military campaign in the strip in response to a cross-border attack led by the Palestinian militant group Hamas on 07 October 2023, in which about 1,200 Israelis were killed and more than 250 taken hostage. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER
GERUSALEMME, 21 GEN - Il capo di stato maggiore israeliano dimissionario, il generale Herzi Halevi, ha affermato che le forze israeliane hanno ucciso 20.000 miliziani di Hamas durante 15 mesi di guerra a Gaza. "L'ala militare di Hamas è stata gravemente colpita", ha affermato Halevi durante un discorso televisivo poche ore dopo aver annunciato le sue dimissioni, affermando che Israele aveva ucciso i massimi dirigenti del gruppo e "quasi 20.000 operativi di Hamas".
