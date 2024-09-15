Idf, 40 razzi lanciati dal Libano sulla Galilea e il Golan
epa11566892 Vehicles of the United Nations Interim Forces in Lebanon (UNIFIL) patrol near the Lebanon-Israel border, at Marjayoun area in southern Lebanon, 27 August 2024. Hezbollah announced in a statement on 25 August that the group launched an aerial operation with numerous drones targeting Israeli territory as the 'phase one' of a retaliatory attack for the killing of senior Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr on 30 July in Beirut. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said some 100 fighter jets struck and destroyed thousands of Hezbollah rocket launcher barrels, aimed for immediate fire toward northern and central Israel. EPA/STR
TEL AVIV, 15 SET - Quaranta razzi sono stati lanciati questa mattina dal Libano verso la Galilea e le alture del Golan, alcuni sono stati intercettati dalle difese aeree israeliane, il resto ha colpito aree aperte provocando incendi. Lo ha riferito l'Idf affermando che non ci sono stati feriti. Il gruppo sciita pro Iran Hezbollah ha rivendicato l'attacco affermando di aver bombardato una base militare israeliana con decine di razzi Katyusha in risposta ai raid israeliani in Libano, tra cui uno che ha colpito una motocicletta nel villaggio costiero di Sarafand, a sud di Sidone.
