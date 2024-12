Idf, 4 soldati israeliani uccisi nel sud del Libano

epa11741484 Israeli soldiers inspect the scene after a rocket fired from southern Lebanon hit Kiryat Shmona, in the Upper Galilee, northern Israel, 26 November 2024, amid cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel. No casualties were reported as a result of the strike. On 26 November, Israel's Home Front Command announced new restrictions in several areas of northern Israel, adjusting the activity scale from 'partial activity' to 'limited activity', amid reports of a possible ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah. EPA/ATEF SAFADI