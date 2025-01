Iceberg monstre verso isola antartica Gb, allarme per i pinguini

epa10997811 A handout satellite image made available by Copernicus, the European Union's Earth Observation Programme, shows the A23a iceberg near Joinville Island in Antarctica, 27 November 2023. A23a has started moving again after it remained stuck on the ocean's floor for over 30 years, the European Space Agency (ESA) has said. According to the ESA, radar images acquired by Copernicus Sentinel-1A are showing that the iceberg, with a size of about 4,000 square kilometres, has ungrounded and is drifting again. EPA/EUROPEAN UNION, COPERNICUS SENTINEL-3 IMAGERY HANDOUT -- MANDATORY CREDIT -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES