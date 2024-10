I volantini anti-Kim che minacciano la stabilità del regime

epa11341171 A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (R) and his daughter Kim Ju-ae (L), attending the inauguration ceremony of Jonwi Street, in Pyongyang, North Korea, 14 May 2024 (issued 15 May 2024). According to KCNA, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter attended the inauguration of Jonwi (Vanguard) Street, a new modern street with high-rise and super high-rise apartment houses of various styles, including an 80-storey apartment building, at the north gateway of the capital city Pyongyang. EPA/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY