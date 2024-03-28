I talebani annunciano: 'Lapideremo le adultere in pubblico'
ROMA, 28 MAR - I talebani hanno annunciato che inizieranno a lapidare a morte in pubblico le donne accusate di adulterio. Rivolgendosi ai funzionari occidentali in un messaggio vocale trasmesso dalla Tv di Stato, il leader supremo, Hibatullah Akhundzada, ha annunciato che il gruppo inizierà a far rispettare la sua interpretazione della sharia in Afghanistan, reintroducendo anche la fustigazione pubblica e la lapidazione delle donne per adulterio. Lo riferiscono i media britannici.
