I talebani annunciano: 'Lapideremo le adultere in pubblico'

epa11216837 Afghans break their fast during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan in Kabul, Afghanistan, 12 March 2024. The Muslims' holy month of Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar and it is believed that the revelation of the first verse in the Koran was during its last 10 nights. It is celebrated yearly by praying during the night time and abstaining from eating, drinking, and sexual acts during the period between sunrise and sunset. It is also a time for socializing, mainly in the evening after breaking the fast and a shift of all activities to late in the day in most countries. EPA/SAMIULLAH POPAL