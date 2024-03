I senegalesi in gran numero alle urne per eleggere il presidente

epaselect epa11240668 People line up to cast their vote in the presidential elections in Ndiaganiao, Thies Region, Senegal, 24 March 2024. The Senegalese are called to the polls today to elect the fifth President of the Republic. There are 7,371,854 Senegalese from Senegal and from the diaspora registered on the electoral register according to the National Autonomous Electoral Commission (CENA). EPA/JEROME FAVRE