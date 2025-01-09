I principali incendi a Los Angeles ancora fuori controllo
epaselect epa11813472 A house on fire in an area affected by the Palisades wildfire in Malibu, California, USA, 08 January 2025. According to data from California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, CAL FIRE, the Palisades fire has burned through thousands of acres and has forced tens of thousands of evacuations in the Los Angeles area. EPA/ALLISON DINNER
NEW YORK, 09 GEN - I principali incendi a Los Angeles sono ancora fuori controllo. Lo ha detto la sindaco della metropoli Karen Bass.
