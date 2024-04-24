I missili Atacms già inviati segretamente dagli Usa a Kiev

epa11025638 US President Joe Biden (R) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) hold a joint news conference in the Indian Treaty Room of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, on the White House complex in Washington, DC, USA, 12 December 2023. Ukrainian President Zelensky is in Washington to meet with members of Congress at the US Capitol and US President Joe Biden at the White House to make a last-ditch effort to convince the US Congress for further military aid before the holiday recess. Republicans want concessions from Democrats on border security in order to support aid to Ukraine. EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS