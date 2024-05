I media iraniani: nessun segno di vita nell'elicottero di Raisi

epa11354240 An Iranian man prays at the Vali-Asr square for Iranian president following his helicopter accident, in Tehran, Iran, 19 May 2024. According to Iranian state media, a helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has suffered a 'hard landing', giving no further information about the incident. Raisi was returning after an inauguration ceremony of the joint Iran-Azerbaijan-constructed Qiz-Qalasi dam at the Aras River at the Iran and Azerbaijan shared border in north-western Iran. EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH