I latitanti del golpe a Brasilia cercano rifugio in Argentina

epa10396371 Riot police officers at the Planalto presidential palace, the seat of the Brazilian Government stormed by Bolsonaro supporters in Brasilia, Brazil, 08 January 2023. Hundreds of supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro invaded the headquarters of the National Congress, and also Supreme Court and the Planalto Palace, seat of the Presidency of the Republic, in a demonstration calling for a military intervention to overthrow President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. The crowd broke through the cordons of security forces and forced their way to the roof of the buildings of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, and some entered inside the legislative headquarters. EPA/ANDRE BORGES