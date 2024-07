'I Kennedy misogini', un nuovo libro accusa il clan di abusi

epa03949082 (59/89) (FILE) A file picture dated 25 August 1963 shows US President John F. Kennedy with US First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy and daughter Caroline aboard the 'Honey Fitz' off Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, Massachusetts, USA. 22 November 2013 marks the 50th anniversary of John F. Kennedy assassination on 22 November 1963 at Dealey Plaza in Dallas, Texas, USA. Lee Harvey Oswald was accused of the shooting and was later killed himself on 24 November 1963 by a gunshot by Jack Ruby. EPA/CECIL STOUGHTON/WHITE HOUSE/HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES