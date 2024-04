I boss delle bande armate di Haiti chiedono l'amnistia

epa11300847 Haiti's interim Prime Minister Michel Patrick Boisvert speaks during the swearing-in ceremony of the Transitional Presidential Council in Port-Au-Prince, Haiti, 25 April 2024. The nine members of the Transitional Presidential Council, tasked with choosing the country's new prime minister and cabinet, were sworn in on 25 April following the formal resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry from office. EPA/Johnson Sabin