'Hunter Biden intende dichiararsi colpevole di evasione'
epa11498274 Hunter Biden (R), son of US President Joe Biden (C), accompanies him and the President's sister, Valerie Biden Owens (C) as they depart the White House for a weekend at the presidential retreat in Camp David in Washington, DC, USA, 26 July 2024. EPA/JIM LO SCALZO
AA
WASHINGTON, 05 SET - Cambiando posizione a sorpresa, Hunter Biden, il figlio del presidente americano, intende dichiararsi colpevole nel processo per evasione fiscale apertosi oggi a Los Angeles. Lo riferisce Nbc News, citando il suo avvocato.
