Houthi rivendicano lancio missile su Israele,'bersaglio colpito'
epaselect epa11573862 A Houthi supporter holds up a mock drone with a Palestinian flag during an anti-US and Israel protest, in Sana'a, Yemen, 30 August 2024. Thousands of people participated in the protest in solidarity with the Palestinian people and condemning the US support for Israel's military operation in the Gaza Strip, amid the Houthis' maritime attacks in the seas around Yemen. The Houthis have vowed a surprise response to Israeli attacks that targeted a month ago with several raids at the Hodeidah port and fuel tanks in the coastal Yemeni city of Hodeidah, according to a televised address by the Houthis' leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi. EPA/YAHYA ARHAB
DUBAI, 15 SET - I miliziani filoiranianai yemeniti Houthi hanno formalmente rivendicato il lancio del missile su Israele. Il portavoce Yahya Saree in un video afferma che "è stata presa di mira una posizione militare del nemico israeliano nella zona di Jaffa" da "un missile balistico che ha colpito con successo il suo bersaglio". Sul successo del lancio la versione degli Houthi, che poco prima avevano affermato che le difese aeree israeliane non erano riuscite a intercettare il missile, è discordante con quanto affermato dall'Idf, secondo cui il missile non ha ferito nessuno perché colpito prima da un missile Arrow, poi da Iron Dome che ne ha intercettato i frammenti.
